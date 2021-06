BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders rescued a horse after its trailer caught fire in Brockton Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire on Route 24 found a truck hauling a horse trailer caught fire, according to officials.

The horse was taken out safely.

