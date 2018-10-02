CHANTILLY, France (WHDH) — A sports-betting bar in France received an unexpected patron when a horse came in looking for a drink.

Customers ran to the back of the room as a loose horse wildly bucked throughout the bar on Sept. 24.

Bar owner Stephane Jasmine says the horse broke the front door, a few tables and some chairs, but no one was hurt.

The horse’s trainer explained that he lost control of the filly as he led it from a stable to a race track.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)