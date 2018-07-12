Horseneck Beach reopens for swimming

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Horseneck Beach in Westport reopened for swimming Thursday morning, but officials are asking beachgoers to exercise extreme caution if they go in the water.

The popular beach has returned to its normal hours of operation after it was closed Wednesday night due to high surf and the danger for strong riptides.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is asking all visitors to swim in the designated area at the beach, where lifeguards are stationed, and to use caution while swimming.

Gooseberry Island was reopened as well.

Tropical Storm Chris forced the closure of several beaches along the Atlantic Coast this week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)