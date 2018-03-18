Horses escape GA farm and gallop down a main road

(WHDH) –Two horses from a farm near Atlanta, Georgia escaped from their barn and went for a gallop down the road.

A man who works on the farm said, “Oh, a gate got left open, so the horses over here, over at Little Creek Horse Farm, they got out

… fortunately, nobody got hurt. They all had a good gallop up the road and nobody got hurt.”

Police were able to keep traffic stopped so all of the horses could make it back to the farm safely.

