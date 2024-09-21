WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rushed to evacuate horses and other animals from a barn at the Big E late Friday night after a fire broke out, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze at the C Barn around 11:45 p.m. confirmed the grounds had a working fire that required the immediate evacuation of the animals housed inside.

The fire was contained and the sprinkler system was successful in ensuring the safety of animals and exhibitors.

Following a sweep from the Mass Fire Services Drone team officials confirmed that a total of 161 horses are safe and recovered with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently an ongoing investigation being conducted by the West Springfield Fire Department with assistance from the State Police assigned to the Fire Marshal’s office.

