Horses run wild through rush-hour traffic on Route 2

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A pair of horses were spotted Tuesday night running wild through rush-hour traffic on Route 2.

Multiple 7News viewers snapped photos of the horses as they trotted past cars in Acton and Littleton.

The horses were said to be traveling on the westbound side of the highway.

It’s not clear where the horses came from or how they got loose but their owners have since corraled them.

Video from Sky7 showed traffic in the area backed up for miles.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

@7News Just 2 horses just during the evening commute on Rt. 2 W in Acton… pic.twitter.com/1BQTF2m7le — Joe Quinn (@quinnjoe) May 22, 2018

@7News route 2 westbound in Acton…..horses on the loose pic.twitter.com/XkEyR2YDFh — Catherine (@catherinexxyz) May 22, 2018

