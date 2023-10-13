PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plympton Police Department and the MSPCA are investigating after horses were taken into custody from a home in Plympton amid an animal abuse investigation, an official said.

Officers responding to reports of possible animal abuse and neglect executed a warrant at the home on Thursday, according to Plympton Police Chief Matthew Ahl.

The MSPCA took custody of the horses and the investigation is active and ongoing, Ahl said.

No additional information was immediately available.

