Horses spotted running through traffic on Route 2

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A pair of horses were spotted Tuesday night running wild through traffic on Route 2.
Multiple 7News viewers snapped photos of the horses as they trotted past cars in Acton and Littleton.
The horses are said to be traveling on the westbound side of the highway.
It’s not clear where the horses came from or how they got loose.
No additional details were immediately available.
