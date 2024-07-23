A tourist in London got too close to a Royal Guard horse – and ended up with a bad bite!

That woman was posing for a photo with the horse when the animal reached down and bit her arm.

There are signs posted in the area warning people that the horses might kick or bite.

The crowd helped the injured woman to the ground.

Police quickly arrived to help treat her injuries.

