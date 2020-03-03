Hospital dresses leap day babies in adorable frog outfits

(WHDH) — A hospital in Florida recently dressed a group of leap day babies in adorable hand-knit outfits.

The Osceola Regional Medical Center shared a photo on Facebook that showed five babies resting comfortably in the NICU and decked out in their green and white outfits.

“We leaped for so much joy yesterday with our newborns at our Baby Suites and NICU dressed as frogs!” the hospital wrote in the post. “🐸 HOPPED You Had a Great Leap Year Day!”

The post has been shared more than 150 times.

Leap day occurs every four years.

