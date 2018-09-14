Hospital employees working ‘around the clock’ to treat Merrimack Valley victims

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses, doctors and other staff members at Lawrence General Hospital have been working around the clock to treat the more than a dozen patients who were injured in a series of gas-related fires and explosions Thursday night.

Those who showed up at the hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday were treated for everything from smoke inhalation to what Chief Trauma Surgeon Dr. Earl Gonzalez referred to as “blast trauma.”

Some of the medical professionals who rushed to the hospital left their own burning homes behind to make sure they were available to the injured people who needed their help.

Among the patients was 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, of Lawrence, who was transferred to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

Hospital Emergency Manager Paul Brennan called Rondon’s death a “tragedy,” but admitted it was “extremely surprising that there weren’t much, much injuries related to this.”

One victim remains at the hospital in serious condition. They were undergoing surgery on Friday.

All other patients have been released and are recovering at home.

