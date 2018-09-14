Hospital employees work ‘around the clock’ to treat victims of Merrimack Valley explosions

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are recovering in the hospital Friday after 70 homes burst into flames throughout the Merrimack Valley the night before.

Nurses, doctors and other staff rushed to Lawrence General Hospital Thursday night to treat the 13 patients injured in the blasts, some even leaving their own burning homes in a disaster that no one could have predicted.

The injuries ranged in severity from smoke inhalation to what Chief Trauma Surgeon Dr. Earl Gonzalez calls “blast trauma.”

This is a compilation of internal and external injuries that result from a sudden force hitting the body.

18-year-old Leonel Rondon was among those 13 patients. He succumbed to his injuries last night.

“It’s a tragedy, we did have a loss of life,” Hospital Emergency Manager Paul Brennan said. “It is extremely surprising that there weren’t much, much more injuries related to this.”

Another victim remains in serious condition.

At last word the victim was in the operating room undergoing surgery.

Their name has not yet been released.

All other patients have been released and are recovering at home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)