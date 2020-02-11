(WHDH) — A terminally ill man fulfilled his wish of marrying his longtime girlfriend during a touching ceremony at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Corey Cunningham had proposed to Tyyisha Evans five times but they withheld from getting married due to her battle with breast cancer and his travels for work.

Evans had been announced cancer free for one month when Cunningham learned that he had stage 4 brain cancer.

“I couldn’t imagine not marrying my best friend while he was here and I had the opportunity to do it,” Evans said.

The couple decided to get married at the hospital, where many tears and laughs were had.

