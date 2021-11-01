(WHDH) — A hospital is offering to provide free X-rays of Halloween candy after a trick-or-treater found a sewing needle in their KitKat over the weekend, police said.

Police say they launched an investigation on Sunday after learning that tampered candy was being distributed by a resident in Fostoria, Ohio.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said in a news release.

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital has since offered to take X-rays of Halloween candy that was given to trick-or-treaters in the city, according to Loreno.

An investigation into the source of the tampered candy remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fostoria police at 419-435-8573.

