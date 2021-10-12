LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — One of Maine’s biggest hospitals announced it’s halting pediatric, cardiac and trauma admissions amid a staffing shortage.

A Central Maine Medical Center spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The message was posted Monday evening but was later taken down. Hospital officials told local legislators days earlier that staffing issues have worsened, the Sun Journal reported.

“They wanted us to understand that this was likely going to affect access for patients and care, and that was the major concern,” Sen. Ned Claxton told the newspaper.

The notice on the website said patients arriving in the emergency department will be “evaluated, stabilized and, if needed, transferred to another facility for patient treatment.” Cardiac and trauma patients will be “screened and stabilized” before being evaluated and transferred, if necessary, the notice said.

Temporary diversions of patients are not unusual for hospitals, Claxton said Tuesday. The Auburn Democrat practiced family medicine for nearly 40 years in the Lewiston/Auburn area and ran CMMC’s family medicine residency program for eight years.

LifeFlight of Maine, an emergency medical helicopter service, was not told of any changes, but Tom Judge, executive director, agreed that it’s not unusual for hospitals to request temporary diversions.

“Beds are very, very dynamic across the state. Everybody is struggling with bed availability,” he said.

