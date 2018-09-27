Hospital says worker suspected of placing camera in bathroom

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine hospital says it has suspended a worker suspected of placing a camera in a staff bathroom.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Bangor police have been investigating the matter at Eastern Maine Medical Center since last week. The hospital suspended the worker from accessing the hospital.

A spokeswoman said the hospital doesn’t believe any patients were filmed. It’s unknown how the camera was first discovered, and the spokeswoman said the hospital hasn’t found any other cameras.

A Bangor Police Department spokesman said no charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)