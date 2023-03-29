BOSTON (WHDH) - A hospital shuttle bus driver was stabbed in Roslindale Wednesday in what hospital officials said was a “random act of violence.”

A statement from Mass. General Brigham said the violence happened off property while the bus was stopped in traffic on Washington Street around 4:30 p.m. 

Officials the driver was being treated Wednesday night, with police describing the driver’s injuries as minor. 

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday night.

