BOSTON (WHDH) - A hospital shuttle bus driver was stabbed in Roslindale Wednesday in what hospital officials said was a “random act of violence.”

A statement from Mass. General Brigham said the violence happened off property while the bus was stopped in traffic on Washington Street around 4:30 p.m.

Officials the driver was being treated Wednesday night, with police describing the driver’s injuries as minor.

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday night.

