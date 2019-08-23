PITTSBURGH (WHDH) — Four newborns at a hospital in Pittsburgh celebrated the 80th anniversary of the “Wizard of Oz” this week.

West Penn Hospital staff dressed up the babies as the four iconic characters from the movie — Scarecrow, Tin Man, Dorothy and Cowardly Lion.

“Our munchkins celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “The movie may turn 80 on Sunday, but it remains a classic, and for our newborns and their families, there’s no place like home.”

The movie released on Aug. 25, 1939 became a classic over the years.

