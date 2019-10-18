JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WHDH) — A young cancer patient received a sweet serenade from hospital staff as he finished his last round of chemotherapy earlier this month.

Ian Bailey, a patient at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, smiled big while staff members sang a rendition of Taio Cruz’s 2009 song “Dynamite,” with new lyrics such as “ay-oh, no more chemo.”

Bailey became emotional toward the end of the song as one staff member gave him a hug and said, “we’re so proud of you.”

