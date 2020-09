WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hospital says it’s seeing an increase in cases involving young people getting sick after eating snacks laced with THC.

South Shore Medical Center officials said cases have involved drugs in packaging that uses name-brand food and candy mascots.

Experts say even a small amount of THC can have serious side effects in children.

