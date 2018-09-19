NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts hospital has renamed its pediatric unit after a police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The dedication at New Bedford’s St. Luke Hospital for the K-9 Sgt. Sean McNamee Gannon Pediatric Unit took place Tuesday in a private ceremony.

The Standard-Times reports that Southcoast Health CEO Keith Hovan presented the idea to rename the ward to the board of trustees, who unanimously supported it.

Gannon, a New Bedford native and Yarmouth officer, was fatally shot while helping to serve an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable in April. His dog Nero was also shot, but survived.

Earlier this month, Southcoast Health presented a check for $25,000 to the Sgt. Sean M. Gannon Playground Committee.

