BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center employee was fatally struck by a car near the hospital’s campus in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of the medical center around 6:20 a.m. found the worker suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the hospital said, “This morning, a St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center employee was struck by a passing vehicle and died at the scene. We are heartbroken by the news of this tragic accident and are providing support to the victim’s family and our colleagues during this very difficult time. The Boston Police Department is currently investigating the accident and we are providing full assistance.”

The driver involved stayed on scene.

A barrier was set up on the sidewalk near the scene of the crash and detectives were spotted collecting evidence on the ground near a silver Audi sedan.

The area was blocked off for several hours as police conducted tests of the Audi’s braking system.

No additional information was immediately available.

