Hospital workers announce engagement while getting COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two workers at Boston Children’s Hospital made their COVID-19 vaccine a shot to remember.

Olivia Miller, a behavioral analyst, and Cole Hague, a fellow in the neuropsychology program, used their vaccination to announce their engagement.

“It’s just been such a dark time and I was so surprised by the engagement that I felt this was a nice way to share the good news that not only did we have the privilege of getting the vaccine but also we were engaged and it just felt that extra special,” Miller said.

“When we actually got in there and seeing how excited to see all the nurses administering the vaccine were, as well as [Miller’s] co-workers showed up, it actually felt really perfect in the moment, it was kind of infectious,” Hague said. “This is an important thing and we are very fortunate to have gotten the vaccine and we hope everyone else has access to it very soon, because know this is important for a lot of our community and the United States at large.”

