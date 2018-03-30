Hospitalized woman waiting for heart and kidney transplants hopes to meet Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman in the hospital awaiting heart and kidney transplants posted a video online to share her wish to meet Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Lauren Meizo, 27, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She received her first heart transplant in 2013 and is now waiting for her second transplant, along with a kidney.

“Mentally, I’m doing fine, not ready to give up yet. I’ve done this before, I can do it again,” said Meizo.

Meizo is a big Patriots fan and said she would love for Gronkowski to pay her a visit and lift her spirits.

“I need a pick-me-up. I think it’d be great if he walked through the door!” said Meizo. She did request that Gronkowski not surprise, being that she is a cardiac patient.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)