BOSTON (WHDH) - Hospitals in Boston are increasing their pandemic preparedness for the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus patients.

Dr. Richard Nesto, Chief Medical Officer of Beth Israel-Lahey Health says he is not expecting hospitals will have to scramble to find personal protective equipment and beds like they did earlier this year.

He says a plan is already in place to deal with an uptick in patients.

“We are enjoying right now a real lull in action to get ready,” he said. “We still have our instant command teams in place. We are still evaluating how we can do a better job.”

Nesto says flu season will be complicated and rapid testing will need to be in place to figure out whether a patient has the flu or COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)