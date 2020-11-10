Hospitals in New Haven, Hartford restrict visitors

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hospitals in New Haven and Hartford have become the latest in Connecticut to ban routine visits as coronavirus cases rise.

Yale New Haven Hospital announced Tuesday that visits will be limited to maternity patients, child patients, those at the end of life and other rare circumstances. Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford implemented similar visitor restrictions on Monday.

Hospitals in Norwalk, Danbury, New Milford and Sharon also recently limited visitor access due to virus spikes in the region.

New data released by the state showed nearly 550 people were hospitalized Tuesday, 52 more than the day before. And nine more people died, pushing total virus-related deaths to more than 4,700 since the pandemic began.

