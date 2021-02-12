Hospitals redirecting vaccine doses to mass vaccination sites

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some residents are not happy that COVID-19 vaccine doses are no longer being offered at some Massachusetts hospitals.

Susan Boscia, a brain cancer survivor, was hoping to get her vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She can’t imagine getting medical care anywhere else.

“I am a brain cancer survivor. I was diagnosed in 2016. I through grace of God and my medical providers at MGH am still here today,” Boscia, 52, said.

MaryLou Sudders, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said hospital systems were getting about half of the doses coming into the state and were given 10 days to use them. But they only got through about 80%.

“We realized our hospitals had a fair amount of supply available to them that had not been administered,” Sudders said. “We have a need for speed, to get people vaccinated so we can get back to life here.”

Dr. Tom Sequist of Mass General Brigham said that it was important that these vaccines get administered and not just stay in storage.

Because of this the state decided to redirect COVID-19 vaccines from these hospital systems to mass vaccination sites, pharmacies and community health centers to reach more people.

Boscia, though, just took her 78-year-old dad for his shot at MGH and is disappointed that when her time comes in a few weeks she won’t get the same experience.

“Mass General saved my life. I’m a lot more comfortable going there. I trust them,” Boscia said. “People should be able to go wherever they’re most comfortable with.”

