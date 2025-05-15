BOSTON (WHDH) - Welcomed at Boston’s Logan Airport by more than 40 Jewish Day School students with signs, shirts, and songs, Omer Shem Tov smiles from ear to ear.

The 22-year-old Israeli was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival by Hamas on October 27, 2023. He survived over 500 days in captivity.

He was released in March of this year as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Shem Tov is also the first hostage to come to Massachusetts to talk about the torture he endured, share his story of survival, and keep attention on the situation.

“There are 59 … 58 more hostages that need to be brought down,” said Shem Tov.

Just after Shem Tov was taken by terrorists. His parents created “The Hostages and Families Forum” which works to safely return everyone held by Hamas.

Combined Jewish Philanthropies is sponsoring Shem Tov and his parents’ trip here so they can raise awareness about the remaining hostages.

“Every one of them they are my brothers and sisters and we want all of them home,” said Shem Tov. “Need all of them back here. We will not be whole again until they’re here.”

The students here used song to pray for Shem Tov and his fellow hostages for 18 months.

“We’ve been singing it for so long with him in our hearts and now he’s standing there signing it with us so its really is something,” said Oren Kaunfer of Jewish Community Day School.

After taking pictures, Shem Tov and his family leave for a busy trip in town.

They know the pain of being separated, they also have the good fortune of being reunited.

They are hoping with the support of Boston’s community, they can help others get a similar outcome.

