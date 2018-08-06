Hostess cupcakes recalled due to unlisted ingredient

(WHDH) — Hostess has recalled a variety of brownies that do not list “egg” as an allergen on the packaging, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies “egg” as an ingredient, the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products, does not include “egg”.

Brownies with the following UPC codes are part of the recall: 20888109113579, 30888109213573, 20888109012025, 30888109022021.

No other varieties of Hostess Brownies are affected. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.

