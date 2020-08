Hostess is expanding a recall of Raspberry Zingers due to the potential of mold, FDA officials said Tuesday.

The Raspberry Zingers may develop mold prior to the best by date stamped on the package, the FDA said. The Zingers being recalled were sold throughout the United States.

Customers can contact stores for a refund, the FDA said.

