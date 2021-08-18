(WHDH) — Hostess Brands voluntarily recalled hamburger and hot dog buns due to the possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes and salmonella.

The recalled Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns were sold nationwide to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail shops, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company became aware of the possible contamination from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries.

Hostess Brands has not received any reports of illness related to this issue, the FDA said.

Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella are both organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Others may experience short-term symptoms such as fever and nausea.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

