KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — Hostess is voluntarily recalling Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies due to an unlisted allergen.

Hostess Brands, LLC became aware that the product packaging only listed eggs as an ingredient and did not add it to the “contains” statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in products.

Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies is the only variety affected by the recall.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product and have a sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-800-483-7253.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)