Hostess teases peanut butter and pickle sandwich Twinkies

(WHDH) — Hostess’ latest idea introduces a unique twist on its iconic Twinkie, to say the least.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the snack food brand teased the idea of Twinkies stuffed with peanut butter and pickles.

“Only the real ones know about these,” hostess wrote.

While Hostess tagged the post as “Fake News,” commenters seemed to be totally on board with the idea.

“Peanut butter and pickle sandwiches are absolutely delicious. Been eating them my whole life. I swear you guys better make these,” Robbie Amburgey said.

A Hostess spokesperson told TODAY that the post was “just some social media levity.”

On National Mustard Day, Hostess joked about released mustard-filled Twinkies.

