(WHDH) — Hostess is giving their employees a sweet deal at the end of each work week.

The company said because of recent tax cuts, all hourly employees will be given free weekly multi-packs containing products such as Twinkies and Ding Dongs starting next week.

Employees were also give $500 in cash and an extra $750 to put towards their 401k’s.

