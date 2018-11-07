Hostile turkey chases deputies down driveway, across street

(WHDH) — A sheriff’s office in Colorado warned the public on Tuesday to be aware of wild turkeys after deputies captured video of a hostile bird chasing two deputies down a driveway, across a street, and into their patrol car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s shared video of the bizarre encounter with the 25-pound turkey on Facebook with a caption that read, “We don’t want to ruffle any feathers, but we think this is a good time to remind folks that wild turkeys are not to be mistaken for domesticated animals. They have sharp beaks and claws that can inflict serious damage.”

The deputies initially called to the turkey but quickly regretted their decision as it vehemently trotted after them.

No injuries were reported during the tense moments.

The clip has been viewed more than 15,000 times.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)