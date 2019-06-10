Hot air balloon makes surprise landing in Stow backyard

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident in Stow woke up to a hot air balloon in their backyard on Monday.
Stow public safety officials say the incident was the result of hot air ballooners who were having some burner and lift issues.
A photo posted to Twitter showed a large, multi-colored balloon behind a single-family house.
The caption read: “Nothing like waking up to a hot air balloon in your backyard.”
There were no reported injuries.
