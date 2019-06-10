Hot air balloon makes surprise landing in Stow backyard

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident in Stow woke up to a hot air balloon in their backyard on Monday.

Stow public safety officials say the incident was the result of hot air ballooners who were having some burner and lift issues.

A photo posted to Twitter showed a large, multi-colored balloon behind a single-family house.

The caption read: “Nothing like waking up to a hot air balloon in your backyard.”

There were no reported injuries.

Sunrise over Stow and a group of hot air ballooners having some burner and lift issues. Nothing like waking up to a hot air balloon in your backyard. Everyone was fine. pic.twitter.com/G85gaYXTNM — STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) June 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)