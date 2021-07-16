BRADFORD, Vt. (WHDH) — A hot air balloon pilot died after becoming trapped underneath the basket before falling to the ground in Bradford, Vermont on Thursday.

Four passengers and a pilot took off in a hot air balloon from Post Mills Airport in the late afternoon hours, according to Vermont State Police.

A short time later, the balloon began to descend and briefly touched down in a field, tipping the basket and causing a passenger to fall out, state police said.

The pilot then became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended and ended up becoming trapped underneath the basket, where he eventually fell to the ground from an undisclosed height, state police added.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, landed in a field off Waits River Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The balloon continued north for about 1.5 miles until it got caught in a grove of tree in Piermont, New Hampshire.

The three passengers still inside the basket were able to climb down safely, state police said.

None of the four passengers was injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

