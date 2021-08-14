As of 10am Saturday, Boston reached 90°, making it the 4th day in a row of the 90s, continuing our heat wave. The heat indices will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s through this afternoon.

Speaking of this afternoon, we do have a few thunderstorms that will sweep in ahead of a cold front. For your outdoor plans, be weather aware since some of the storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Tonight, much more comfortable air filters in behind the cold front, and that lower humidity will greet us tomorrow morning, making Sunday the pick of the weekend.

If you’re taking part in the Falmouth Road Race, that heat and humidity is thankfully out of here, making for a picture perfect day for the event with temperatures in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure keeps us dry and quiet for the first half of the week. A few showers are possible by Thursday and Friday.

For the tropics, what is now the remnants of Fred is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm strength over the southern Gulf of Mexico and approach the Gulf Coast states from the Florida panhandle, to Alabama, and Mississippi early next week.

Our 7th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles and continue to sweep across the Caribbean through midweek, before veering to the north towards the southern tip of Florida late week.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics and the tracks of these storms over the next several days.