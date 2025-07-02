Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest is Friday. The yearly bun fight, which dates back to 1972, sees large crowds of fans in foam hot-dog hats gather in front of the original Nathan’s Famous’ restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, to cheer on the competitors as they chow down. The contestants are allowed to dunk the dogs in cups of water to soften them up, creating a stomach-churning spectacle.

This year the hot dog eating world record-holder Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, is back at the competition after he skipped last year’s event over a contract dispute.

Chestnut is expected to dominate the men’s competition in what will be his twentieth appearance. He’s won 16 titles and holds the world record of eating 76 hot dogs.

Last year, Patrick Bertoletti, of Chicago gobbled up a gut-wrenching 58 at the competition in Coney Island, in 10 minutes, earning the men’s title. Defending champion Miki Sudo won her 10th title in the women’s division, downing a record 51 links.

That same day Chestnut ate 57 dogs — in only five minutes — in an exhibition with soldiers, in El Paso, Texas.

Contestants from 17 states will participate in the Fourth of July classic.

Geoffrey Esper will be one of them. Esper is from Oxford, Massachusetts, and according to his Major League Eating profile, he is the 2017 and 2019 Hooters wing-eating Champion. In 2019, he ate 281 buffalo wings in 12 minutes.

