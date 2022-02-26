BOSTON (WHDH) - In a sign that spring is on its way, Sullivan’s Castle Island opened for the season Saturday.

“This is the place to be,” said longtime customer Paul Frazier. “I’ve got a lime rickey, a hot dog with everything on it, fries, clams with the bellies and fresh onion rings.”

Dan Sullivan first opened the popular eatery in 1951, and it’s been a Southie mainstay ever since.

