Editor’s Note: Today’s weather blog was written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

We had record heat on Tuesday! Boston reached 99, breaking the old record high temperature of 97 on July 29th, which was set back in 1933. Tuesday night will be warm with clear skies, and the sunshine, heat, and humidity all return for Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, with slightly cooler conditions by the coast.

The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service goes through the day on Wednesday, expiring at 8pm. Make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re out there on Wednesday.

The weather pattern will shift on Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches. This could spark an isolated shower or storm late on Wednesday, but most towns will remain dry. Clouds will increase overnight, and rain will return Thursday morning.

We keep the rain chances around through the day on Thursday and into Friday morning, but that will limit high temperatures to the 70s.

As dew points steadily fall through the rest of this week, you may be able to turn off your air conditioning by Friday!

The weekend is looking good!

Spencer Goldman