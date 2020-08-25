Hot, Isolated Strong Storms Today

A warm and humid start will see mid to late morning clouds and a few scattered late morning showers move in. As the showers dry up and clouds thin out early this afternoon, breaks of sun send temps up to near 90 degrees. With the daytime heating, a renewed chance for isolated thunderstorms pops up mid to late afternoon. A few of these storms will be strong, producing damaging wind gusts in a few locations. While severe weather won’t be widespread, it will be a good idea to keep up on top of warnings if one does come out for your area.

Tomorrow, it turns much cooler with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 40s as tons of sunshine holds strong.

The chance of storms goes back up Thursday, some of those storms in the afternoon will possibly be strong.

The big story in the tropics the next couple of days will be Laura. Laura will likely strengthen into the major hurricane as it approaches the TX/LA coastline Wednesday night/Early Thursday morning.