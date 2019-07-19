‘Hot weather means hot pavement’: Dog pads can burn off on scorching surfaces

BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal hospitals are warning Bay State residents to use extreme caution when walking their dogs this weekend due dangerous, possibly record-breaking heat that’s in the forecast.

Walking dogs on scorching hot pavement can melt away the padding on their feet.

A general rule to consider to ensure pet safety is the “7-second rule.” If you hold your palm to the ground for seven seconds and it’s too hot, then it’s too hot for your dog.

Woof Woof! Air temps heating up and so are walking surfaces for Rex or Sparky! Keep em hydrated too! 🐶💦 😎 #7news pic.twitter.com/oVcmR6VhoM — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) June 27, 2019

Last month, after treating a dog with burned pads, the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital warned, “Hot weather means hot pavement!”

Pet owners are encouraged to walk their dogs on the grass, early in the morning or after the sun sets when it’s cooler outside.

Dr. Sinnott-Stutzman, of the Angell Animal Medical Center, says this weekend’s heat demand’s caution and attention. She offered the following tips:

Ensure ready access to shade, water and rest—parks with leafy trees and soft ground along with streams or ponds (in which dogs can cool off) offer wonderful recreational opportunities with plenty of opportunities to cool off

Exercise dogs in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower

Be especially cautious with dogs who have short noses, such as Pugs and Bulldogs, as these dogs are particularly vulnerable to overheating

For more information, visit the MSPCA’s website.

