‘Hot weather means hot pavement’: Hospital issues warning after dog’s pads burn off

(WHDH) — One animal hospital is asking the public to use extreme caution when walking their pets this summer.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state recently shared a disturbing photo on Facebook of a dog’s burned foot.

The hospital says the dog was walking on scorching hot pavement that melted away the padding on the animal’s foot.

“Hot weather means hot pavement! Olaf walked over a mile on the Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized his pads were burned, and even then he wasn’t whining or limping! He is one tough cookie (and exceptionally sweet cookie),” the hospital said in the social media post.

Pet owners are encouraged to walk their dogs early in the morning or after the sun sets when it’s cooler outside.

“A good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dogs’ pads,” the hospital added.

