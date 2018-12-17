Hotel at Patriot Place evacuated after high levels of carbon monoxide detected

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hotel at Patriot Place in Foxboro has been evacuated after elevated readings of carbon monoxide were detected in the building.

Foxboro fire officials say the Renaissance Hotel was evacuated Monday evening after the carbon monoxide was detected. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire officials told 7News that about 50 residents at the hotel were evacuated from their rooms. Those residents did not have to leave the building; officials say most were able to stay in the lobby of the building.

Fire officials said the source of the carbon monoxide has been isolated to the hotel’s boiler room and the hotel is being vented before people can return to the building.

