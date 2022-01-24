BOSTON (WHDH) - People were forced to evacuate a hotel in Dorchester after one room caught on fire on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the Ramada hotel around 2:50 p.m. were able to contain the flames to one room; however, other parts of the building sustained water and smoke damage, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The hotel had been evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

A building inspector arrived at the scene to determine how many guests would be displaced from the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)