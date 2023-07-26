BOSTON (WHDH) - The DoubleTree hotel on Washington Street in Boston was evacuated Tuesday night due to high levels of carbon monoxide, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire department in a tweet said crews had evacuated all rooms in the hotel as of around 10:20 p.m.

Fire crews were spotted still on scene around 10:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

