BOSTON (WHDH) - The DoubleTree hotel on Washington Street in Boston was evacuated Tuesday night due to high levels of carbon monoxide, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire department in a tweet said crews had evacuated all rooms in the hotel as of around 10:20 p.m. 

Fire crews were spotted still on scene around 10:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

