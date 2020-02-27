Hotel lets guests care for foster dogs during stay, adopt them when they leave

(WHDH) — A hotel that lets guests care for and interact with foster dogs during their stay is gaining notoriety, having helped more than 60 pups find forever homes since the launch of the “Fostering Hope” program in 2018.

Home2 Suites by Hilton in Biloxi North in Mississippi gives guests the opportunity to spend the night with a foster dog and babysit them, hotel sales director Theresa Johnston told Insider.

Johnston thought up the idea of fostering dogs at the hotel to make longterm guests feel at home, the news outlet reported.

Through the Fostering Hope program, the hotel is said to take in one foster dog at a time, allowing guests to feed and play with them during their stay. If a special connection is made, the pups can be adopted right from the hotel.

“They were missing home and they were missing animals. I thought, ‘why can’t we put the two together?'” Johnston told the news outlet. “My hotel guests keep them overnight, babysit them. They even take them to go to the bathroom.”

Many hotel workers have adopted dogs, telling Insider that the presence of a dog in the hotel makes for a fun work environment.

More than 60 dogs have found loving homes since October 2018.

Johnston said it costs just $50 to adopt a pup.

