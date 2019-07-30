DENVER (WHDH) — A hotel in Denver is helping guests celebrate National Dog Day inside one of their luxury suites with a private puppy party and plenty of prosecco.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is offering a “Puppies + Prosecco Package” for guests to purchase from Aug. 23 to 26.

The package includes a puppy party with puppies from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, prosecco and Italian cicchettis from Panzano.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill rescue for young puppies throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

