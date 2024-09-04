BOSTON (WHDH) - A strike affecting several Boston hotels has ended after three days.

“Unite Here Local 26” said 900 hospitality workers in the city and more than 10,000 workers nationwide were on the picket lines for Labor Day weekend.

The union said negotiations are continuing as they push for raises and an end to pandemic-era cuts.

They said they are prepared if talks stall with companies.

